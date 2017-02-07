版本:
Russia's Detsky Mir narrows IPO price range to 85-87 roubles -source

MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to 85-87 roubles ($1.43-1.47) per share, a financial market source said on Tuesday.

The company, which is expected to close the book on Tuesday evening, earlier narrowed the range to 85-90 roubles from an original guidance of 85-105 roubles. ($1 = 59.3678 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
