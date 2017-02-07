Russia's Detsky Mir narrows IPO price range to 85-87 roubles -source

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to 85-87 roubles ($1.43-1.47) per share, a financial market source said on Tuesday.
The company, which is expected to close the book on Tuesday evening, earlier narrowed the range to 85-90 roubles from an original guidance of 85-105 roubles. ($1 = 59.3678 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.