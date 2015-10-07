Ex-Deutsche Bank trader files wrongful dismissal suit

MOSCOW Oct 7 The ex-head of trading at Deutsche
Bank's Russian operation, Tim Wiswell, has filed a
suit against his former employer for wrongful dismissal, his
lawyer said on Wednesday.
Wiswell's dismissal earlier this year coincided with an
investigation launched by regulators in Europe and the United
States into what the bank said were suspicious share trades
involving the bank's Moscow office.
In a statement, Wiswell's lawyer Ekaterina Dukhina said all
share trades he conducted would have been known to the bank's
compliance department.
She said the real reason for his dismissal may have been
that he worked with a client close to people on Western
sanctions lists. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank in Moscow was
not immediately able to comment.
