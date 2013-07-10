Russian diesel floods Europe, depressing premiums, margins

* Russia adds to high diesel supply in northern Europe
* Russia diesel output rises faster than domestic refining
* ULSD exports bump up against export constraints
By Maxim Nazarov and Natalia Chumakova
MOSCOW, July 10 A steep rise in Russia's
domestic refining volumes has pushed its exports of ultra-low
sulphur diesel to record levels this summer, pushing down
premiums and increasing competitive pressure on European
refiners.
Exports from the Baltic port of Primorsk - Russia's only
major outlet for diesel that matches European environmental
standards - reached 840,000 tonnes in June and will be sustained
at 810,000 tonnes a month for the next three months, data from
pipeline operator Transnefteprodukt (TNP) showed.
"It is a fact that Russian production of ULSD has increased
during the past 12 months, and since refinery upgrading is
ongoing it will rise further in the next 12 months," a European
diesel trader said.
Diesel premiums to ICE gasoil futures ULSD10-BD-ARA hit a
five-month low last week, a move unusual for summer, in what
traders said was the result of a combination of higher flows
from Russia and U.S. Gulf refiners and weak European demand.
On an annual basis, exports from Primorsk are likely to
increase by nearly half to 9.5 million tonnes, the data showed.
The increased volumes are quickly turning Primorsk into a
much bigger outlet than rival Ventspils in Latvia, which for
many years was the biggest port for Russian diesel exports.
But Ventspils is also steeply increasing the volumes it
receives by rail from Russia as it adjusts to changes to make
sure its overall volumes do not drop, industry sources said.
MAXED OUT
Russian also exports middle distillates from the Black Sea
and the Pacific. Its total diesel exports from all outlets were
up by around 11.5 percent to 15.85 million tonnes in the first
five months of 2013, the latest period for which data is
available..
Ventspils is receiving less of the 350ppm diesel by pipeline
from month to month but is topping up volumes with rail
deliveries for an overall increase in export volumes,
Transnefteprodukt and Russian rail data showed.
Its month-on-month declines in pipeline deliveries could be
a result of upgrade programmes at Russian export-oriented
refineries, where hydrotreater capacity has been installed to
process diesel into motor fuel that meets European sulphur
specifications.
Russia has increased diesel production by 3.7 percent
year-on-year, outpacing a 2.7 percent rise in crude runs,
January-May data showed.
Further increases in ULSD exports are constrained, however,
by Russia's relatively loose emission standards and limited
infrastructure.
Four refinery complexes have received access to the Primorsk
pipeline this year, the most recent being Moscow Refinery, owned
by Gazprom Neft, which switched to 10ppm diesel in
April.
"The pipeline to Primorsk is maxed out for the moment, so
Primorsk can not increase 10ppm exports. First of all because of
this reason, but also port capacity is maxed, so I think they
will need to invest in Primorsk or find other ports of export,"
a products trader said.
TNP has long planned to build a 10ppm pipeline to the Black
Sea coast, but the project has been repeatedly delayed and is
unlikely to happen before 2016.
The pipeline operator enforces national standards of 350ppm
for diesel in its pipelines. From 2016, it will switch to
European levels of 10ppm, but until then new export capacity
must be built to achieve further increases in exports.
High Russian diesel flows could spell trouble for refiners
in Europe, where a dozen plants have closed in the past decade.
"With USLD coming from the United States and India on a more
or less regular flow, Russian upgrading and rising 10ppm exports
as well as new refineries coming online in Saudi
Arabia, European refineries will seriously get pressured," the
European diesel trader said.
That could become a double-edged sword for Russian
producers, which don't want European refining margins to fall
too steeply because it would undermine demand for Russian Urals
crude, currently trading near record levels.
