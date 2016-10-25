Surgut awards Glencore, Gunvor 3 mln tonne diesel tender -trade

LONDON/MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian refiner
Surgutneftegaz sold up to 3 million tonnes of
ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic port of Primorsk
in January-June 2017 to Glencore and Gunvor, traders
said on Tuesday.
According to industry sources, the ULSD originating from the
Kirishi refinery was sold at a discount of around $10 per tonne
to the average diesel 10 ppm quotations for five days after bill
of lading data on CIF NWE/Basis ARA.
Surgut, Glencore and Gunvor declined to comment.
Surgut offered 350,000 to 525,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel
per month, originating from its Kirishi refinery.
Surgut previously sold Glencore up to 2.65 million tonnes of
diesel in July-December 2016 from Primorsk.
(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Ron Bousso; editing by
Jason Neely)