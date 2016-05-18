Russia to use Reserve Fund to offset smaller Gazprom dividends - Moiseev

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 18 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday that the government would tap the country's Reserve Fund to compensate for smaller dividends from state gas giant Gazprom. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.