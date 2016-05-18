版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 23:24 BJT

Russia to use Reserve Fund to offset smaller Gazprom dividends - Moiseev

MOSCOW May 18 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday that the government would tap the country's Reserve Fund to compensate for smaller dividends from state gas giant Gazprom. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐