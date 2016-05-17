Russian FinMin on dividends: state firms may raise debt to finance projects

MOSCOW May 17 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that state firms may use borrowing to finance their investment programmes and to be able to pay the state 50 percent in dividends from their profits under international standards.

In an interview with Rossiya-24 TV station, Siluanov also said that there were no plans for new exemptions for profits from Russian energy sector. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya)