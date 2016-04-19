版本:
Russian PM orders state firms to spend 50 pct of profits on dividends

MOSCOW, April 19 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday ordered state companies to spend 50 percent of their profits on dividend payouts in 2016, according to a document published on the government website.

The measure is expected to boost federal budget revenues by 100 billion roubles ($1.52 billion), Medvedev told the lower chamber of Russia's parliament as he reported on the performance of his cabinet.

The order concerns some of the country's largest companies, including natural gas giant Gazprom, diamond producer Alrosa, oil companies Bashneft and Zarubezhneft, as well as RusHydro, Sovkomflot, Transneft, Rosneftegaz, according to the document. ($1 = 65.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

