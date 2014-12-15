Russia's Dixy Group says Nov sales rise 30.2 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-Dominion Midstream says Dominion Midstream GP increases Q1 cash distribution by 5 pct above Q4
* Dominion Midstream declares quarterly cash distribution; increases distribution by 5 percent above fourth-quarter distribution
MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its November sales rose 30.2 percent in rouble terms to 19.9 billion roubles ($338.8 million), after a 29.5 percent increase in the previous month.
Dixy's 11-month sales grew 26.2 percent compared to the same period of 2013 to stand at around 203 billion roubles, it said, slightly ahead of its full-year growth guidance of 25 percent. ($1 = 58.7345 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
MAIDENHEAD, England, April 21 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she was not taking anything for granted as she geared up for a snap election in June, in which polls suggest her Conservative party was heading for a landslide victory.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses.