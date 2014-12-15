版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 15日 星期一 16:08 BJT

Russia's Dixy Group says Nov sales rise 30.2 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its November sales rose 30.2 percent in rouble terms to 19.9 billion roubles ($338.8 million), after a 29.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Dixy's 11-month sales grew 26.2 percent compared to the same period of 2013 to stand at around 203 billion roubles, it said, slightly ahead of its full-year growth guidance of 25 percent. ($1 = 58.7345 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
