Russian sports minister to meet international athletics commission on Jan. 11 - RIA

MOSCOW Jan 4 Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko plans to meet an inspection commission of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Moscow on Jan. 11, RIA news agency reported citing Mutko.

Russia was provisionally banned from international athletics competitions in November after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of extensive doping and a cover-up.

(Reporting By Jason Bush)

