China backs Putin's idea of developing Russia's Far East

By Katya Golubkova
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 5 Chinese Vice Premier
Wang Yang said on Saturday that Russia's push to revamp its
run-down Far East region coincided with Beijing's strategy,
backing President Vladimir Putin's drive for new sources of
growth.
At the Eastern Economic Forum in the Pacific Port of
Vladivostok on Friday, Putin promised favourable business
conditions and state support to Asian and domestic investors
willing to come to Russia's most remote land.
"The Far East development strategy coincides with China's
strategy of north-east rebirth," Wang said. "(The)
Russia-Chinese partnership will definitely bring generous
fruits."
But for Putin's campaign to attract Asian funds to Russia,
timing may be his worst enemy: the slowdown in the Chinese
economy poses risks.
Putin's turn to Asia comes at a time when relations with the
West have hit their lowest since the Cold War, following
Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
Russia needs money badly - sanctions and falling oil prices
have hit the economy hard, with gross domestic product expected
to fall 3.3 percent this year after growing 0.6 percent in 2014.
China's growth, meanwhile, is slowing and its stock market
falling, forcing Beijing into rate cuts and a yuan devaluation
to buttress the economy.
Ian Ivory, a partner at Golstblat BLP, said the Chinese
slowdown will hardest affect emerging markets which are
providers of raw materials.
"Russia is another classic example that will feel the pain,
and China will be a further negative drag on the Russian
economy," Ivory said in e-mailed comments.
Andrey Kuzyayev, a former head of overseas operations at
Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, played down the
worries, saying the development of the Far East was not a
temporary whim, but a long-term goal for the country.
"We need to make up time we have lost," he said. "Cycles in
any economy are the norm, not deviation. There will be a
slowdown but obviously there will be acceleration later."
Chinese government's growth target is 7 percent this year,
down from 7.4 percent in 2014 and the slowest in a quarter of a
century.
Wang's address to the forum on Saturday was short and he
left immediately afterwards, in the middle of the session,
followed by Chinese officials, including Wang Yilin, chairman of
the board at China National Petroleum Corporation.
"This was unexpected but this was okay, we managed," said
Boris Titov, chairman of the Russian part of the China-Russia
Friendship Committee for Peace and Development.
"The first session was delayed and they (the Chinese
delegation) had already a briefing scheduled."
A CNPC official, who was accompanying Yilin but declined to
give his name, said only: "The schedule has changed."
(Additional reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly
and Alison Williams)