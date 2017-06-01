Kremlin aide rules out Russian energy sector privatisations

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Further
privatisations of Russian oil and gas companies were ruled out
by an aide to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
"I believe the question of further privatisations of oil
companies, including Gazprom and Rosneft, is not on
the agenda," Andrei Belousov, Putin's economic adviser, said.
"We'll revisit these questions in eight years," Belousov
told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum in response to a proposal by former
Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin, that state-run oil
companies should be sold off in the next 7-8 years.
Seven years is significant because it is the time until the
end of the next presidential term. Putin is expect to run in
Russian elections in March next year, and polls make him
favourite to win which would give him another six year term.
Belousov said he viewed Kudrin's proposal "very negatively",
adding: "Precisely because we don't know what the situation with
oil will be in 8 years, ... what the situation will be with the
oil companies, how not only market conditions will develop, but
the strategy too."
Kudrin is a standard-bearer for a group of economic
liberals, many with influence over Russian policy-making, who
believe the state has too overbearing a role in the economy and
is suffocating private enterprise and curbing economic growth.
They face resistance though from a rival camp, influential
in the Kremlin, who believe that the state has a vital role to
play in the economy, in particular to protect strategic sectors.
The two are vying for the president's ear at a time when the
Kremlin is starting to formulate a strategy for the next
presidential term.
Kudrin said that it was a black mark against Russia that,
instead of shrinking the role of the state, it had allowed it to
increase.
"The oil sector should be privatised in the next seven or
eight years," Kudrin told a panel discussion at the forum.
"Let's open the barriers, foreigners will come. Right now
there are lots of people wanting to work in the oil sector in
Russia. I don't see any problems with privatisation in this
sector," Kudrin said.
In the past few months, Russia sold off a minority stake in
state-owned Rosneft, one of the world's biggest oil
companies, to a consortium of commodities trader Glencore and
the Qatari sovereign wealth fund.
The state also sold a controlling share in mid-sized oil
producer Bashneft. However, economic liberals said that was not
a fully-fledged privatisation because the buyer was Rosneft.
(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Darya Korsunskaya; writing
by Christian Lowe; editing by Alexander Smith)