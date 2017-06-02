UPDATE 1-Russia's Sechin questions oil cuts deal as U.S. ups output

* Producers cutting output by 1.8 mln bpd
* Sechin says U.S. could add 1.5 bpd next year
* Says risk is a loss of market share to U.S. rivals

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 OPEC oil producers
could be wasting their efforts by cutting output as rising U.S.
production threatens to deliver a wave of new supply next year,
Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil company Rosneft,
said on Friday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which
accounts for around a third of global oil output, and 11 other
producers led by Russia have agreed to cut oil production by 1.8
million barrels per day to prop up weak prices.
Sechin, one of the closest allies of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, long opposed the idea of Russia joining cuts but
reluctantly agreed to do it after the Russian government decided
to move in tandem with OPEC.
On Friday Sechin again questioned the efficiency of cuts
which were extended last week until March 2018, by saying oil
producers were losing market share to U.S. firms which are not
part of the deal.
He also slammed the OPEC and non-OPEC agreement, saying it
only gives the market a temporary respite.
"Those are hardly systemic measures," Sechin told the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum attended by global
energy executives and officials, including Saudi Energy Minister
Khalid al-Falih.
Sechin said that oil producers in the United States could
add up to 1.5 million barrels per day to world oil output next
year.
"Consequently, lower oil output from the OPEC and non-OPEC
agreement could be considerably offset by as early as mid-2018,
by U.S. shale oil production growth," he said.
He said Russia is also capable of increasing its oil
production.
