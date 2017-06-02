Washington softens stance on US investors mingling with Putin and allies

* In past years, U.S. advised firms to stay away from forum
* No such guidance was issued this year
* Trump says he wants friendlier ties with Kremlin
By Sujata Rao and Yeganeh Torbati
ST PETERSBURG, Russia/WASHINGTON, June 2 For
three years after Russia annexed Crimea, Washington officials
quietly cautioned major U.S. firms about attending the annual St
Petersburg forum, where investors mingle with President Vladimir
Putin and his lieutenants.
This year, the first forum since Donald Trump became U.S.
president, such cautions were not issued, according to four
people familiar with preparations for U.S. companies to attend.
Washington's policy toward Russia is essentially unchanged
under Trump, with the United States committed to maintaining
sanctions on Moscow unless it complies with international
demands about Ukraine.
But its approach this year to the St Petersburg event -
often described as Russia's version of the Davos forum in
Switzerland - reveals a change in tone, according to some people
who follow U.S.-Russia trade relations.
Daniel Russell, the head of the U.S.-Russia business
council, when asked if U.S. companies were feeling less pressure
from the administration to stay away, said: "I think that's
right.
"Some of the companies, particularly in 2015, received calls
from the U.S. government not to attend and I think that attitude
has certainly changed."
The change in tone fits with promises Trump made during his
election campaign to pursue friendlier ties with Russia.
Any sign of warming toward the Kremlin is highly sensitive
for the White House, since Congress and the FBI are conducting
inquiries into whether members of the Trump team had improper
contacts with Russian officials before Trump's inauguration.
Trump has denied doing anything wrong.
Asked about contacts with companies planning to attend the
forum, a State Department spokesperson said: "We have an open
dialogue with the business community, and ultimately companies
are free to make their own decisions, in line with applicable
laws and regulations."
The forum in St Petersburg was in its second day on Friday
and there were signs of a more substantial U.S. presence than in
previous years since the March 2014 annexation of Crimea.
U.S. AMBASSADOR
U.S. ambassador to Russia John Tefft was at the forum,
though he did not have a speaking slot. No U.S. ambassador
attended in 2014, 2015 or 2016.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Moscow said his
attendance was a routine part of his ambassadorial duties.
Major U.S. companies who sent senior executives - including
oil major Exxon, Boeing, Chevron and JPMorgan - were represented
at a similar level to last year, but several delegates at the
forum said they estimated the U.S. presence to be numerically
bigger than in previous years.
"We see a much larger number of people from the U.S.,
Canada," said Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian
Direct Investment Fund, a state body that works with foreign
investors.
"There is a better understanding (among foreign investors)
that sanctions really did not work, the Russian economy
continues to grow, Russia represents an attractive market and
people should work with Russia," he told Reuters.
Several U.S. delegates said that, politics aside, they were
drawn to the forum by the fact the Russian economy had returned
to growth after a slowdown.
The forum is a prestige project for Putin, a native of St
Petersburg. Foreign executives typically use their presence to
signal to the Kremlin their enthusiasm for investing in Russia.
In 2014, when the Ukraine crisis first started, U.S. cabinet
officials including Secretary of State John Kerry made personal
calls to chief executives of U.S. firms asking them not to
attend, said a former U.S. official who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
The next year, senior U.S. officials below cabinet level
were charged with persuading American executives not to attend,
and in 2016, U.S. officials brought up the issue in a low-level
manner, the former official said.
The account of those conversations was confirmed by a second
former official who served in the administration of former U.S.
President Barack Obama.
The guidance in later years was not necessarily to stay
away, but that executives who did attend should keep their
presence low-key, said several other people familiar with the
discussions.
Ian Colebourne, who is CEO for Deloitte in the Commonwealth
of Independent States and sits on the U.S.-Russia business
council, said he was aware of officials giving guidance to
executives in previous years, but added: "I haven't heard
anything this year."
Two other sources familiar with the preparations for U.S.
companies to attend also said there had been no guidance before
this year's forum, in contrast to previous years.
GREEN LIGHT?
The lack of contact from the U.S. government this year is
being interpreted among business executives as meaning: “You can
go,” said one of the two sources.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce did not receive any guidance
from the administration about whether or not to participate in
the event, a source with the Chamber said.
Still, some companies that did attend exercised caution,
keeping a low profile.
The head of U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil, Darren Woods, did
not join the table of panelists at the main oil session of the
forum. It was chaired by the head of Kremlin oil major Rosneft,
Igor Sechin, who is on the U.S. sanctions list.
Like his predecessor as Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, now Trump's
Secretary of State, Woods made only brief remarks from the floor
in a discussion about the energy industry.
Woods declined to answer questions from Reuters. An Exxon
representative said company policy was not to comment on the
travel arrangements of its executives.
Among other U.S. companies at the forum, JPMorgan Chase &
Co., sent Daniel Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of its corporate
and investment business, while Boeing sent Bertrand-Marc Allen,
president of its international arm.
U.S. oil major Chevron sent its vice president for business
development, Jay Pryor. He was also at the forum last year. A
company representative did not reply to questions about any
guidance from the administration.
"Let's say the seniority of some of the teams is more senior
this year, certainly compared to some prior years and that's a
positive sign," Deloitte's Colebourne said of the U.S corporate
presence.
Robert Dudley, chief executive of BP, a British company with
substantial business in the United States, said his impression
was that this year there were more representatives of U.S.
companies at the forum than previously.
"That would suggest they are not feeling that kind of
pressure," to curb their presence, he said.
