India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI
Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million
joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance
exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria
said on Thursday.
Kanoria was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the St
Petersburg economic forum where Russian and foreign businessmen
gather every year in June.
"We are looking at a joint venture with VEB which will be
trying to support equipment exports from Russia into India. This
would be heavy equipment going into the mining, construction and
other industry in India," Kanoria said, adding that the
machinery could be leased or purchased in India.
"We are looking at half a billion dollars to do a memorandum
of understanding with them." Asked if the venture could be
announced at the St Petersburg forum, Kanoria said: "Yes".
He said SREI had also mooted creating a joint infrastructure
fund together with the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund
(RDIF) but progress had been slow so far.
SREI's projects in Russia have stalled since Western
sanctions were imposed on Moscow after its 2014 annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region, forcing partners in its Russian venture
to pull back. These include the European Bank for Reconstruction
(EBRD) and Development and Germany's DEG.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending this year's
St Petersburg forum and also holding a bilateral summit with
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Mark Heinrich)