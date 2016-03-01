UPDATE 2-European banks favoured to manage Russian Eurobond -finance minister

* Russia plans up to $3 bln in Eurobonds in 2016
* U.S. banks reportedly warned not to bid to manage issue
* Deutsche expresses interest; Citi, BoAML do not - sources
* Eurobond organisers to be picked in March - FinMin
(Adds sources on banks interested in organising issue)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, March 1 European banks have greater
chances than U.S. ones of being among the organisers of a
Russian sovereign Eurobond issue this year, Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
Russia has invited 25 Western and three domestic banks to
bid to organise up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year, in what
would be its first foray into foreign debt markets since 2013.
"First of all (it could be) European banks," Siluanov told
journalists. "This is because of the position of the American
authorities."
The U.S. government has warned some banks that bidding for
the deal would undermine international sanctions imposed on
Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict in 2014, The Wall
Street Journal reported.
Banking sources told Reuters that German bank Deutsche Bank
had responded to the Russian Finance Ministry's
invitation to express its interest.
Sources also said U.S. banks Citi and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch had not responded to the invitation to
organise the Eurobond.
Deutsche was one of the organisers of Russia's last
sovereign Eurobond. Deutsche, Citi and Bank of America all
declined comment.
The list of invited banks also includes foreign banks J.P.
Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays, as well as local banks
Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital and Gazprombank, according to a letter
published on the ministry's website.
Russia will pick organisers of the Eurobond issue this
month, Interfax news agency cited Konstantin Vyshkovsky, the
head of the Finance Ministry's sovereign debt department, as
saying on Tuesday.
Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said last week that
many of the invitees had not responded, but the ministry
nonetheless would have a pool of banks to choose from.
Business daily RBC reported on Tuesday that Goldman Sachs
had initially responded positively to the invitation
but was now looking to withdraw its application. A Russian
representative of Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Concerns that the proceeds of any Russian government bond
issue would flow to state-run companies under Western sanctions
have meant many portfolio managers have been consulting
compliance officers and legal experts for advice on whether to
invest in the debt.
Sergio Trigo Paz, head of emerging debt at BlackRock, said
he was very positive on Russian debt. He said he was considering
buying the new Eurobonds.
Asked whether compliance was an issue he said: "That's why
we are considering it".
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya
and Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Sujata Rao in London; Writing by
Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ralph Boulton)