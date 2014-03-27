Russian minister sees 0.6 pct GDP growth in 2014 if capital outflow $100 bln

BRIEF-Topbuild acquires superior insulation products
* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday capital outflow could be around $100 billion this year, and this would mean that gross domestic product in 2014 would slow to about 0.6 percent.
"If we assume in the first quarter capital outflow was $60 billion ... then (it) will reach around $100 billion for the whole year," Ulyukayev told an investment conference.
"Under this scenario, we estimate that economic growth will slow down to 0.6 percent."
The Economy Ministry forecast in January that GDP growth this year would be about 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
HONG KONG, April 21 AGIC Capital, a $1 billion Asian-European private equity firm, agreed on Friday to buy Central European medical laser company Fotona from U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, targeting growth in China and other Asian countries.
SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy, April 21 Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the lender's strategic committee said on Friday.