Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's budget deficit may reach 4.7 percent of gross domestic product this year if Moscow fails to sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft, a senior vice president at Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday.
Speaking at an economic conference, Kristin Lindow said Russia's budget deficit would stay at 3.7-3.8 percent of GDP in 2016 if Russia manages to sell a part of Rosneft.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin had initially ordered to keep 2016 budget deficit at no more than 3 percent, an ambitious target that is unlikely to be achieved this year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.