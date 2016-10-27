版本:
Moody's sees Russia's 2016 budget deficit at up to 4.7 pct of GDP

MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's budget deficit may reach 4.7 percent of gross domestic product this year if Moscow fails to sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft, a senior vice president at Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday.

Speaking at an economic conference, Kristin Lindow said Russia's budget deficit would stay at 3.7-3.8 percent of GDP in 2016 if Russia manages to sell a part of Rosneft.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin had initially ordered to keep 2016 budget deficit at no more than 3 percent, an ambitious target that is unlikely to be achieved this year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

