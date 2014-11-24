UPDATE 1-Russia puts losses from sanctions, sliding oil at up to $140 bln/year

(Adds quotes, detail)
MOSCOW Nov 24 A slump in oil prices and Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis are costing Russia up to $140
billion a year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
"We're losing around $40 billion a year because of
geopolitical sanctions, and about $90 billion to $100 billion
from oil prices falling by 30 percent," Siluanov told a news
conference.
"The main issue that affects the budget and economy and
financial system: this is the price of oil and the fall in
monetary flows from the sale of energy resources."
The price of oil has fallen to around $80 per barrel from
nearly $115 per barrel in June. Oil and gas account for around
two-thirds of Russia's export earnings.
Russia's economy is expected to barely grow this year, as
United States and European Union sanctions over Ukraine have
deterred foreign investment, exacerbating an existing slowdown.
Russia's central bank predicts the economy will stagnate for
the three years in its base scenario, a far cry from the booming
years of economic growth in the early years of President
Vladimir Putin's tenure.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning
and Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)