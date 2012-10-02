UPDATE 2-Russian inflation a concern, growth on track -Putin

* Bad harvest pushing up food prices
* Central bank may hold or hike rates -policymaker
* Putin sees steady growth
* FinMin says no increases in foreign borrowing
By Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said he was worried about rising inflation but stopped short of
calling for curbs on grain exports to contain food prices after
drought decimated this year's harvest.
Inflation, currently exceeding the 6 percent year-end
target, poses a greater risk than an economic slowdown, a senior
central banker said, signalling that interest rates could go up
as soon as this week.
Russia roiled world markets in 2010 when it slapped a
year-long ban on grain exports after severe drought destroyed a
third of its crops. A fierce debate continues in government
circles over whether a similar step is justified now.
Putin, addressing an investor conference in Moscow on
Tuesday, blamed rising prices largely on bad harvests in major
grain exporters including the United States.
"This is having a significant effect on the situation inside
our country - grain prices are, after all, rising here. I have,
by the way, drawn the attention of the government to this," he
told the conference, hosted by investment bank VTB Capital.
"Last year and the year before, we reacted quite
energetically to this with the help of our stocks of grain
reserves. We need to think about what to do regarding this."
The government's farm policy chief, Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich, has ruled out restrictions on grain exports
or any special export tariffs.
Russia's government agricultural commission, headed by
Dvorkovich, this week will consider a possible start of grain
sales from the government's intervention stocks.
But other officials say that export limits will be needed,
possibly from next year, if wheat shipments continue on a large
scale. Russia has emerged in recent years as the world's
third-largest grain exporter.
SUPPLY SHOCK?
Economists say that while a food price shock partly explains
the rise in Russia's inflation rate to 6.3 percent as of
mid-September, policy decisions that predated Putin's return to
the Kremlin this year have also played a part.
While still prime minister, Putin ordered a delay to hikes
in household utility charges until after the March presidential
election, causing inflation to rise at mid-year. Higher
pre-election spending has also pumped cash into the economy.
Russia's central bank raised interest rates in September for
the first time in nine months, and First Deputy Chairman Alexei
Ulyukayev set the scene for a further increase.
"We don't rule out holding rates or raising them," Ulyukayev
told reporters on the fringes of the same conference.
Policymakers are to review interest rates this Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to jack up
rates by a quarter point before the end of this year but
probably not this month.
Russia is bucking a global trend of monetary easing, even
while its economy recovery shows signs of faltering. Its main
policy rate, the one-day fixed repo rate, stands at 6.5 percent.
GROWTH ASSURANCE
Putin played up Russia's prospects, despite concerns about
the slowdown in China and the euro zone crisis, and said he
expected the economy to achieve average growth of 4 percent over
the next three years.
"Experts say that these dynamics will continue on average
over the next three years," he said. "This is lower than before
the crisis, but the growth is much more balanced and of higher
quality."
Putin spoke after his government submitted a draft
three-year budget to parliament, which targets balancing the
books by mid-decade while keeping spending almost flat in real
terms.
The budget is based on an oil price of over $100 per barrel,
but Putin also said the "non-oil" deficit, which strips out
energy taxes, would fall over time.
Russia has outpaced most developed economies but lags China,
where growth is still close to 8 percent, and India, whose
economy grew at a 5.5 percent rate in the three months to June.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said annual government
borrowing abroad in the next few years would not exceed the $7
billion it raised in a Eurobond sale in March. Russia's public
debt amounts to around 13 percent of its gross domestic product.