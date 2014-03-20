版本:
2014年 3月 20日

Putin says Russian companies must be registered in Russia

MOSCOW, March 20 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russian companies must be registered in Russia and have a transparent ownership structure, emphasising his message that business should be brought back home.

"Russian companies should be registered on the territory of our nation, in our country and have a transparent ownership structure," Putin told heads of Russia's largest companies at a local business conference.

"I am convinced that you are also interested in this. That is why we have set the task of de-offshorisation in this part of the economy." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, editing by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
