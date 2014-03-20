UPDATE 1-Putin says Russian firms must be registered in Russia

(Adds comments, quotes)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, March 20 President Vladimir Putin said
on Thursday Russian companies must be registered in Russia and
have a transparent ownership structure, emphasising one of his
main messages that business should be brought back home.
"Russian companies should be registered on the territory of
our nation, in our country and have a transparent ownership
structure," Putin told heads of Russia's largest companies at a
local business conference.
"I am convinced that you are also interested in this."
Russian business owners are worried about the impact of
Western sanctions over Putin's move to annex Crimea. The
European Union warned of ramping up punitive measures against
Russia, including politically sensitive economic sanctions.
The European Union is Russia's top trading partner,
accounting for almost half of its exports and imports, according
to the latest data from the economy ministry.
Putin promised a "de-offshorisation" push to stem capital
flight after returning to the Kremlin in May 2012 for a third
presidential term. On Thursday, with Russia facing growing
isolation by the West, he repeated his pledge.
"Our task is not only to limit the possibilities of offshore
schemes," Putin said on Thursday.
"We understand perfectly well that little can be achieved
through prohibitions. The main direction of our work is in
something else: it is necessary to increase the attractiveness
of the Russian jurisdiction, improve the business climate, and
strengthen legal guarantees and the protection of property."
(Addditional reporting by Steve Gutterman and Maria Kiselyova;
Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Elizabeth Piper)