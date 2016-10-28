Russian finmin confident to get proceeds from Rosneft sale in 2016

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Oct 28 The Russian Finance Ministry is confident that proceeds from the sale of a state stake in Rosneft will reach the federal budget this year, but doubts that further privatisation of the firm is needed, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
The government wants to sell 19.5 percent in Rosneft, the country's largest oil producer, as it will allow it to keep a controlling stake in the company, Siluanov said. Should Russia sell another 10 percent in the firm, the state will not retain its controlling position. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.