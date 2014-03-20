版本:
Russia will not bail out company owners as in 2008-2009-finance minister

MOSCOW, March 20 The Russian government will not bail out company owners who may face financial difficulties as it did during the 2008-2009 crisis, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Russian business owners have expressed concerns about the impact of western sanctions over Moscow's decision to bring Crimea into its territory.

In the aftermath of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the Russian government and central bank used billions of dollars from its gold and foreign exchange reserves to aid the country's largest companies. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
