Russian tycoon Prokhorov campaigns in Putin shadow

| MOSCOW, March 1
MOSCOW, March 1 He has held a basketball
clinic for kids, rapped on late-night TV and brought his big
sister into his bid to challenge Prime Minister Vladimir Putin
for Russia's presidency on Sunday.
Billionaire tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has conducted a
campaign worthy of his unique position in the race: The youngest
of the five men on the ballot by almost a generation, at 46, he
is the only first-time candidate in a field of familiar faces
many Russians would not mind seeing out of politics for good.
Bearing a message that Russia needs rapid change, he is also
the only candidate who comes close to catching the spirit of the
tens of thousands of people who have taken to the streets this
winter in the biggest opposition protests of Putin's 12-year
rule.
But in an election Putin seems certain to win, Prokhorov is
hobbled by suspicion he was only allowed to run to lend
legitimacy to the vote and to divert anti-Putin sentiment into a
safe channel.
Sparked by allegations of widespread fraud in a December
parliamentary election, the protests have been fuelled by the
fear, strongest among upwardly mobile urbanites, that Putin -
who could rule until 2024 if he wins two terms - will shun
reform and mire Russia in Soviet-style stagnation.
"The risk is very simple: Vladimir Putin is for
stabilisation, but this means the stabilisation of poverty and
lagging behind," Prokhorov told a news conference on Tuesday,
flanked by eight advisers as he explained aspects of his
program.
A vocal supporter of business and attentive to detail on
issues of vital importance to Russians, such as housing,
education and healthcare, Prokhorov has some appeal.
"He is new and he has serious ideas," said Inna
Korabelnikova, 35, an office manager in Moscow.
Apart from Prokhorov, "the other candidates are
all campaigning on populism, and they just cannot compete
against Putin," said Nikolai Petrov, a political analyst at the
Carnegie Moscow Centre. "Putin is a populist with control of the
state coffers, while the others are populists without money."
Prokhorov has plenty of money - and therein lies
the other big obstacle to a realistic presidential bid, now or
ever.
POLITICAL PLANS
Ranked Russia's third-richest man by Forbes magazine with a
fortune of $18 billion, Prokhorov's business empire ranges from
gold and aluminium assets in remote Siberia to the New Jersey
Nets basketball team in the United States.
"He is rich - and for that the majority of Russians hate him
a priori," said Petrov.
A February survey by independent pollster Levada Center
showed Prokhorov had doubled his support since December, with
six percent of voters planning to vote for him. He came fourth
out of five behind Putin, Communist Gennady Zyuganov and
nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky.
That may be enough for Prokhorov, who has made it clear he
sees the election as a stepping stone to a lasting role in
politics, and, weeks before the presidential vote, announced
plans to create a new party.
A ticker on Prokhorov's campaign website showed more than
44,000 people have expressed interest in joining the party,
which he said would seek to "unite civil society" and reform
Russia from the ground up.
"Our citizens want to live in a different country," he said
on Tuesday, adding that his party would help make that happen.
"A new president - a new Russia," the main page of his
campaign website reads, next to a photo showing the 204 cm
(6-foot-8), rail-thin Prokhorov towering above a crowd.
After the election, however, it will almost certainly still
be Putin's Russia, and analysts say Putin will use the tycoon,
and his party, to defuse some of the tension in society that is
driving the protests.
Putin could cite Prokhorov's calls for reform in order to
justify painful economic actions after making a plethora of
spending pledges during the campaign himself for example.
Prokhorov's background means Putin could do that with little
fear of the tycoon challenging him back.
He is one of the "oligarchs" who made fortunes by snapping
up assets in a controversial wave of post-Soviet privatisations
in the 1990s, buying Arctic mining giant Norilsk Nickel
with another businessman at a knock-down price.
COURCHEVEL CURSE?
In a country where business and politics are deeply
intertwined, Prokhorov's business empire could be used as a
leash to keep him in line.
He sold out of Norilsk for an estimated $14 billion but owns
a 17 percent stake in RUSAL, the world's largest
aluminium producer, and a 37 percent stake in Russia's top gold
producer, Polyus Gold.
For many Russians, his name is associated with the French
ski resort of Courchevel, because of an incident in 2007 when
the French police suspected he was arranging prostitutes for
guests at the Alpine haven favoured by Russia's super-rich and
detained him. He denied any wrongdoing and was later cleared.
A bachelor long known more as a playboy than a politician,
Prokhorov has tried to tone down his hard-partying image for the
presidential campaign.
A pamphlet full of stories portraying him as a smart,
resourceful but more-or-less regular product of a Moscow
upbringing in the last decade of the Soviet Union features
photos of a uniformed Prokhorov riding a tank and offering a
crisp salute during his Soviet-era military service.
To the sounds of soft music in a video clip on his website,
Prokhorov's older sister Irina, who co-founded his charitable
foundation and advises him on cultural and arts policies, cites
three reasons why Russians should vote for him. Number three:
He'll settle down and start a family.
"Vote for Mikhail. Because (if he wins) he will certainly
get married. After all, the country needs a first lady - and I
need nieces and nephews."