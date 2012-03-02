Russian single-industry town pledges loyalty to Putin

* Putin set to win votes outside big cities
* Hopes to cash in on government largesse
* Lean times for carmaker but hopes for future
By Lidia Kelly
TOGLIATTI, Russia, March 2 Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin peers sanguinely down from a large billboard
beside the road leading into Russia's biggest car plant, in the
city of Togliatti, on the Volga.
The campaign poster depicts Putin standing coolly in sun
glasses next to the AvtoVAZ factory's newest product, the Lada
Granta, and says the plant is backing his bid to return to the
presidency in an election on Sunday.
Never mind that this is a free and fair election where
workers can vote of their own volition:
Russia-Togliatti-Automotive Plant is emblazoned across the foot
of the poster and huge letters beside the car declare: "For!"
At first glance, this might appear to defy logic.
Togliatti and hundreds of other Soviet-era cities dominated
by one plant or industry are the kind of place where you might
expect Putin to face hostility after 12 years in power as
president or prime minister.
Most of these "mono towns" are in decline and epitomise the
absurdity of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's
industrialisation and urban planning.
But Putin is still more popular in Russia's provinces than
in Moscow or St Petersburg, where he faces the biggest
opposition since he rose to power.
Most campaign posters in the two big cities do not even show
Putin's face because his standing has fallen so much there. In
Togliatti, his face is everywhere.
Even critics say Putin is still popular in Togliatti, and
one of the reasons is his largesse in helping bail out AvtoVAZ
when it fell on hard times.
"Anything is good in a famine - and that (famine) is our big
problem," said Sergei Dyachkov, a retired sociologist who worked
for AvtoVAZ for a quarter of a century.
The Communist party's victory over Putin's United Russia
party in Togliatti in a parliamentary election on Dec. 4 is
unlikely to count against Putin because he is more popular than
the party, Dyachkov said.
"While there might be dislike of the party in power, there
is still loyalty towards Putin," he said.
After the global financial crisis of 2008-09, the government
pumped billions of dollars in interest-free or low-interest
loans from state banks into AvtoVAZ, helping it survive and
averting the danger of protests in Togliatti.
"All those who are planning to get elected will
unfortunately lose against our prime minister," said Vadim
Sokolov, a former deputy mayor of Togliatti who heads a fund for
the city's economic development.
"He has not done (everything) - this saddens me. But he's
trying, he's doing a lot of work. He is reliable."
SOVIET HERITAGE
Togliatti, a city of 720,000, lies on the banks of the Volga
River about 1,000 km (600 miles) southeast of Moscow. Named
after late Italian Communist leader Palmiro Togliatti, it is one
of the largest of the mono cities from the Soviet era.
The Soviet Union's central planning built most of them far
from Moscow and St Petersburg, often with poor infrastructure
and no means of surviving if the economy falters.
Vladimir Gusev, chief executive of a major engineering
company who loves living in Togliatti, says the whole concept of
mono cities was wrong.
"Mono towns - this is a road to nowhere," Gusev said. "If
AvtoVAZ has economic and salary problems, that means the city
has problems."
The fatal flaws became obvious during the 2008-09 crisis,
particularly when a strike broke out Pikalyovo, a mono town of
22,000 in northern Russia.
Almost entirely dependent on a cement-producing complex
owned by one of Russia's richest men, Oleg Deripaska, workers
revolted when plants were shut down, leaving thousands out of
work and a huge backlog of unpaid wages.
Putin went to Pikalyovo and theatrically threw a pen at
Deripaska, ordering him to pay the workers and get them back to
work. Such tactics could now pay dividends for him.
"Putin has played an effective card (in Togliatti) and in
other mono towns," Dyachkov said.
There have been two opposition protests in Togliatti since
the Dec. 4 parliamentary election but they were small because
local people are convinced their lives will not change,
organisers said.
"What is most painful to me is that people are complying
with all of this, are resigned to their fate," said Pyotr
Zolotaryov, an independent trade union leader. "But there is one
reason for that. People are worried about losing their job."
That fear is palpable in Togliatti's makeshift beer bars
made of wood and covered only with an aluminum siding, where
workers gather after work.
At one of them, called the Office Bar, which serves a cheap
beer named after the Zhiguli car produced by AvtoVAZ, a
27-year-old worker at the plant moaned about the lack of
alternative work as he had a drink after his day's shift.
"I have a job and I don't want to lose it," said the worker,
who gave his name only as Anton. "Do I like it? Hell, no, but
what is my alternative if I have to feed a wife and two kids?"
Zolotaryov said some workers would also vote for Putin
simply because of traditional blind faith in their leaders.
"It is not because Putin has done anything special for
them," he said. "It's just lack of political awareness ...
People don't stop to think why things are going the way they're
going."
WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?
AvtoVAZ, which is majority-owned by the state, has at least
survived the economic crisis and posted a net profit of around
3.6 billion roubles last year.
Initially known as VAZ and established in Togliatti in the
1960s, it says its plants, services and suppliers affect 4
million people's finances.
Unemployment is relatively low, about a quarter of the
national figure of 6.6 percent. But pay is miserable and wage
arrears in the Samara region, where Togliatti is located, grew
last year by 30 percent - while it fell in Russia as a whole.
AvtoVAZ pays its workers on time but has cut its labour
force to 66,000 from 104,000 in the past three years, partly due
to restructuring, the impact of which has been felt on the whole
city, critics say.
"That's when the city's degradation really started,"
Dyachkov said. "The degradation went everywhere - in business,
finances, professional and human relations - and that's the
story. It's not a mono town, it's a depressing town."
Mayor Anatoly Pushkov, who is about to leave office, said
the city's biggest challenge now was to attract investment.
"For Togliatti to grow, it needs more funds," Pushkov said.
That is not an easy problem to resolve. There are no
specific funds in the state budget for mono cities. Any funding
for them has mostly come out of anti-crisis funds.
Official figures show there are 335 single-industry towns
in Russia, half of them with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants.
Industry experts say the total is higher, around 800 towns and
settlements, and the economic impact affects millions of people.
The Union of Russian Cities, a government group, said in a
report that 35 of the mono towns were in an economically
disastrous state in 2010.
It is estimated that more than 1 trillion roubles ($34.45
billion) would be needed by 2020 to modernise the towns, mainly
to finance construction projects and revamp infrastructure.
This year will not be easy at AvtoVAZ. The Association of
European Businesses says auto sales in Russia are expected to
grow by a modest 12 percent this year to 2.8 million units - a
sharp drop from the 39 percent growth of last year.
January data showed AvtoVAZ's sales were down 21 percent
year-on-year.
But France's Renault is expected to raise its
holding to a controlling stake and there are plans to produce
new Renault and Nissan vehicles.
The 1.5-km (one-mile) long production lines at AvtoVAZ are
being revamped to increase efficiency after sales last year of
634,000 vehicles, and the Lada Granta has gone into production
this year with a starting price of 229,000 roubles.
AvtoVAZ is determined to make this year profitable.
"We don't have any other option," said AvtoVAZ spokesman
Alexander Shmygov.
Dyachkov said the government would not risk letting such a
large city end up in ruin. "You cannot joke with such a city
like Togliatti," he said. "That's why the government, one way or
another, will feed it. But not other mono-towns."