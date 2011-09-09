Russia leaders deciding on 2012 -Kremlin ex-staff chief

MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin are still deciding which of them will run in the 2012 presidential election, an influential former Kremlin chief of staff said on Friday.

Putin and Medvedev have repeatedly said they have not yet decided which of them will run in the March 2012 election. Many analysts expect Putin to use the vote to return to the Kremlin.

Alexander Voloshin, who served as Kremlin chief of staff from 1999 to 2003, said that Putin, 58, and Medvedev, 45, would make a joint decision on which of them would run in 2012.

"It will be a joint decision," Voloshin, who serves on the board of Norilsk Nickel , the world's biggest producer of palladium and nickel, told reporters.

So how will they solve the Kremlin's biggest riddle?

"It will not be a request or a threat, or a settling of accounts: It will be a partner-like talk, though not a simple one," said Voloshin.

Putin ruled as president from 2000 to 2008 before steering Medvedev into the Kremlin to comply with a constitutional ban on a third consecutive term. But the former KGB spy has retained vast influence and is viewed by many as Russia's most powerful man despite occupying the more junior post of prime minister.

As Russia's most popular politician and leader of the ruling party, Putin would be almost certain to win a newly-extended six-year term if he ran.

"Independent of whether Putin runs or not, he will definitely remain a super-influential politician, and he does not plan to leave politics," said Voloshin, 55, who added that Medvedev would also remain "super-influential".

Investors see few differences between the two leaders' policies but many say privately that Medvedev would be more likely to carry out reforms than Putin.

"They, Medvedev and Putin, are not being cunning when they say they are strategic allies: they really do have a shared strategic outlook," Voloshin said. "So in this sense, it makes no difference who will be the next president."

Voloshin was known as the "cardinal of Russian politics" during his 1999-2003 stint as Kremlin chief of staff, helping to manage the transition of power after Boris Yeltsin named Putin acting president on the last day of 1999.