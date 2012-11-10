Moscow arrests official over APEC embezzlement - Interfax

MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian authorities have arrested
a regional governor accused of stealing funds meant for
September's Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, news
agency Interfax reported on Saturday .
Roman Panov, governor of the Perm region near the Ural
mountains and a former deputy head of Russia's regional
development ministry, is suspected of embezzling 93 million
roubles ($2.94 million) ahead of the event in the far eastern
city of Vladivostok, said the agency, citing a court ruling.
The arrest came just days after President Vladimir Putin
fired his defence minister over a corruption and sleaze scandal.
Panov will remain in jail at least until Jan. 2, Interfax
said.