Russia, consumer states discuss gas supply via Ukraine -report

MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's Energy Minister and the head of Gazprom discussed gas supplies via Ukraine with representatives of consumer countries Bosnia, Macedonia and Moldova on Saturday, Interfax news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Participants in the Moscow talks, including Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom chief Alexei Miller, expressed concern that payment problems could result in a fall in the amount of gas crossing Ukraine to countries in south-eastern Europe.

President Vladimir Putin wrote earlier this month to 18 European leaders that Russia would cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not pay its bills and that this could lead to a reduction of onward deliveries to Europe. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Steve Gutterman)