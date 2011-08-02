UPDATE 2-Russia oil output stays ahead of Saudi in July

(Adds expectations for production growth, details)
By Melissa Akin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Aug 2 Russia matched a post-Soviet
record by pumping 10.26 million barrels of crude oil per day in
July, retaining its title of top producer despite closest rival
Saudi Arabia rapidly closing the gap.
Russia also pumped 10.26 million bpd in May this year and in
October 2010. In June the rate was 10.2 million bpd.
Rival Saudi Arabia pumped as much as 9.8 million
bpd in June, an increase of as much as 900,000 bpd in response
to the loss of Libyan supply after it failed to persuade OPEC of
the need for a coordinated increase.
But while the kingdom had the spare capacity to ramp up
production by nearly 10 percent in a month, Russia's top oil
companies are struggling to grow by just a few percent a year.
Analysts have forecast that 2011 production will
average
10.26 million bpd, in line with July's level, for a total gain
of roughly 1.1 percent.
Total output is up around 1.2 percent on a daily basis from
July 2010 levels and up around 0.8 percent since the beginning
of this year, Reuters data showed.
While smaller projects operating under production sharing
agreements were holding production aloft for much of early 2011,
state oil company Rosneft took the lead in July, the
data showed.
Russia's top oil producer said it hit a record 2.4 million
barrels per day in July, with an increase in output
at its new Vankor field and extra drilling at its biggest unit,
Yugansk, accelerating its current growth rate to 1.5-2 percent.
TAX DELAYS
Russia's Soviet-era oil heartland is on the decline, and the
government is working to provide incentives to coax
capital-intensive new fields on line.
Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, Russia's oil tsar, has
put forward the case for multi-billion dollar foreign investment
in harsh, remote new oil provinces as a means to guarantee
supply during times of shock.
But the country is struggling to lay the economic
foundations for the necessary investment in new fields: a set of
new tax policies designed to encourage production and export of
crude oil, reward new investment in ageing West Siberian fields
and force oil companies to upgrade their refineries.
The government had hoped impose a new export duty regime in
August. But a deficit of gasoline during the peak summer driving
season made regulators reluctant to drop protective gasoline
export duties, and some refiners are still lobbying for
exceptions.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin had ordered the government to
sort out differences over the new duty regime in mid-July, but
ministerial meetings are now expected to continue into
mid-August.
Natural gas output stood at 48.40 billion cubic metres, down
from 50.67 bcm in June, a fall of 7.6 percent on a daily basis.
The decline is probably seasonal, but analysts are watching
to see whether export customers who buy from Gazprom
will reduce offtake in the second half, when the price they pay
under Gazprom's oil-linked long term contracts is set to rise
sharply.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Melissa Akin and Gleb
