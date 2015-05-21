Russia to decide on Schlumberger bid for Eurasia Drilling in 2-3 weeks

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
MOSCOW May 21 A Russian government commission should decide on Schlumberger's bid for Eurasia Drilling in two to three weeks, an official from Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday.
Dmitry Makhonin also said FAS had no objections to the deal from a competition point of view, but added that a special governmental commission would have the final word on the matter.
In March, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion but the deadline for the deal had to be extended after questions from FAS and the Commission on Foreign Investment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.