Russia-China fund, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala eyeing stake in Eurasia Drilling - sources

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW/ABU DHABI, March 6 The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's state fund, are considering buying a minority stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, Russia's largest drilling company by metres drilled, three sources close to the talks told Reuters.
In 2015, Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC) delisted its shares from the London Stock Exchange after a deal for the world's leading oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV to buy a stake in it collapsed.
One of the sources said that RCIF -- which was set up by two Russian government-backed investment vehicles, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and China Investment Corporation -- was looking to team up with Mubadala to buy around 13-15 percent of EDC's new shares.
EDC would use the proceeds from the potential deal, the value of which the source did not disclose, for development. Russia is the world's top oil producer, but the bulk of its fields are ageing and require new technologies.
EDC is controlled by Chief Executive Officer Alexander Djaparidze, who has a 30.2 percent stake, and his business partner Alexander Putilov, who holds a 22.4 percent stake, the latest public data, from the end of 2014, shows.
A spokeswoman for RCIF and a Mubadala spokesman declined to comment. EDC did not reply to a Reuters request seeking comment. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.