Russia to review Eurasia Drilling-Schlumberger deal in summer - RIA news agency

United domestic flights grounded due to 'IT issue'
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
MOSCOW, June 15 A Russian government commission could decide on Schlumberger NV's bid for Eurasia Drilling later in the summer, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the head of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).
It had been expected that a special government commission could make its decision on Schlumberger's bid for a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia this month.
RIA cited the head of FAS, Igor Artemyev, as saying that further review of the deal's terms is needed. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ