UPDATE 4-Russia extends Eurobond offer a day to draw in more investors -sources

* Eurobond is first since sanctions were imposed
* Demand tops around $5.5 bln - source
* Books to close on Tues to allow more investors in -
sources
* Russia aims to raise up to $3 bln this year
* Cash needed to fill holes in budget
* Main international settlement agencies not signed up
(Adds details on timing, quotes, background)
By Kira Zavyalova, Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, May 23 Russia launched on Monday its
first Eurobond offering since sanctions were imposed over
Ukraine, but Western banks were not taking part and sources said
the offer would be extended by a day in the hope of attracting
Asian investors.
One financial market source said demand had topped about
$5.5 billion, with the closure of the order book to be postponed
until Tuesday to enable more investors to take part. A second
source confirmed the new timing of the book-closing.
"This is a working process and is not a negative signal," a
trader with a Russian bank said. The first source said that the
extension was aimed at giving Asian investors "a look in the
morning."
Market insiders said the placement was likely to attract
mainly domestic investors because foreign players were wary of
buying without the seal of approval from Western financial
institutions.
That would not prevent a successful placement because
domestic demand is high. But it would mean Russia would have to
offer a higher premium.
It would also deny the government the opportunity to make
the point it had hoped to prove with the Eurobond - that it can
still tap Western debt markets despite being subject to
financial sanctions.
"It's not clear to what extent foreign players can take
part," said Alexei Tverdokhleb, a trader with Bank Zenit.
The biggest obstacle for foreign investors was the fact that
the two main settlement agencies, which play a crucial technical
role in placing bonds internationally, have not signed up to
handle the paper.
The involvement of the two, Euroclear and Clearstream, is
viewed by many Western investors as a guarantee the transaction
is safe. Clearstream declined to discuss the matter while
Euroclear had no immediate comment.
The agencies were reluctant to get involved because of the
sanctions risk, according to several banking sources. Instead, a
Russian agency will act as settlement house for the placement.
BUDGET GAPS
The size of the Eurobond placement was not disclosed, but
according to budget forecasts Russia may raise up to $3 billion
in foreign debt this year.
Last time, Russia raised $7 billion in Eurobonds in
September of 2013 in four tranches: five-, 10- and 30-year
dollar-denominated issues and a seven-year euro-denominated
tranche.
Moscow wants to fill gaps in its budget caused by an
economic slump and demonstrate that it can finance itself,
regardless of sanctions.
A prospectus obtained by Reuters showed the finance ministry
would place a 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond and the
placement will be organised by VTB Capital, a unit of
state-owned lender VTB, which is itself subject to
Western sanctions.
The prospectus said Russia's National Settlement Depositary
(NSD) will be the clearing system for the Eurobond, while "no
assurance can be given" about whether any other settlement
agencies will hold the paper.
The finance ministry said it would not use proceeds from
Eurobond to help companies which were subject to sanctions, the
prospectus stated.
The ministry is offering a yield of 4.65-4.90 percent, two
banking sources said. That represents a premium on other
comparable paper issued by Russia.
"Clearly Russia is trying to do this in the old-fashioned
capitalistic way by offering you 50 bps upside, saying that you
are losing an opportunity here of getting 3.25 percent in cash
terms, that you are giving this away, you are punishing yourself
because of U.S pressure," Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging debt
at Pioneer Investments in London.
But he said issues with the settlement agencies and the fact
that VTB is under sanctions would weigh on international
investors. "Many people could be reluctant," he said.
Before the decision to move the deal to Tuesday, a
London-based fund manager had called the new bond's premium
"attractive" but cited timing concerns for a potential
participation.
"We have to check with our compliance department but that
will take 2-3 days and they are pricing today (Monday) so
realistically we won't be able to participate," the manager
said.
SANCTIONS AND INVESTORS
The finance ministry had invited Western and Russian banks
to bid for the role of placement organiser, but no Western
financial institutions came forward, even though sanctions do
not expressly forbid helping organise a bond placement.
Western banking sources said they were dissuaded because
U.S. and European regulators had warned them off and they did
not want to risk incurring fines from the regulators.
Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist for Russia and CIS at ING
bank, said in a note the deal was "indeed a surprise", with
suspicion arising that it was structured specifically for
non-foreign investors.
"A scenario of a state-owned bank using excess forex cash to
buy the new bond is one of the opportunities with the NSD
settlement, solving potential sanction-related issues," he said.
Russia's central bank has been tightening regulations of
forex usage by local banks, trying to minimize foreign currency
risks to the economy and leaving some of the players with forex
surplus as a result.
Yields on Russia's existing Eurobonds rose slightly after
the announcement. Russia's 2023 dollar Eurobond
was yielding 4.04 percent, up from 3.96 percent at the open.
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW, and Sujata
Rao, Claire Milhench and Marc Jones in LONDON; Writing by Katya
Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush and Hugh
Lawson)