2016年 5月 25日

Russian finance minister says Eurobond yield of 4.75 pct 'acceptable'

MOSCOW May 25 The 4.75 percent yield on Russia's latest Eurobond is "acceptable" in current market conditions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov also said that foreign investors had come under behind-the-scenes pressure not to participate in the issue and that Russia would find ways in future to bypass foreign banks for such issues. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)

