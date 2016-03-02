ICBC says plans to take part in managing Russian Eurobond - RBC

MOSCOW, March 2 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) wants to take part in organising a
Russian sovereign Eurobond issue this year and has responded to
an invitation from the Russian Finance Ministry, a deputy
chairman of the bank told Russia's RBC newspaper.
Russia invited 25 foreign and three domestic banks to bid to
organise up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year, in what would
be its first foray into foreign debt markets since 2013.
But U.S. officials reportedly warned some U.S. banks that
bidding for the deal would undermine sanctions imposed on Moscow
for its role in the Ukraine conflict.
On Tuesday Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
European banks have greater chances than U.S. ones of being
among the organisers of the bond.
ICBC was one of four Chinese banks invited to organise the
Eurobond. Sources told Reuters that German lender Deutsche Bank
also responded to the Russian Finance Ministry to
express interest in organising the issue.
