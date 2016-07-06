Russia's EuroChem buys controlling stake in Brazil's Fertilizantes Tocantins

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
MOSCOW, July 6 Russian agrochemical company EuroChem Group AG said on Wednesday it had acquired a controlling stake of 50 percent plus 1 share in Fertilizantes Tocantins, a leading fertilizer distribution company in Brazil. It did not disclose the size of the deal.
"The acquisition is in line with EuroChem's strategy to strengthen its presence in the fast growing Latin American fertilizer market," the Russian company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)