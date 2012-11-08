Russia's Evraz sells rail unit to NefteTransService

| MOSCOW
MOSCOW Nov 8 NefteTransService, one of Russia's
largest private rail operators, has won an auction to buy rail
operator Evraztrans from steelmaker Evraz, the
companies said.
Russia's biggest steelmaker said in June that it was
considering selling non-core asset Evraztrans. [ID: nR4E8GO00D]
NefteTransService is paying around $300 million dollars for
Evraztrans alongside a transport services contract, beating out
rivals that included billionaire Vladimir Lisin and Globaltrans
, the Kommersant daily reported.
NefteTransService spokeswoman Natalya Drizhak confirmed the
company had signed an exclusive agreement to buy Evraztrans but
said the sale had not yet been formally completed.
Evraz also confirmed that the two companies had agreed on
the sale, which is expected to close before the year's end.
"In addition, the winning company will close a long-term
contract to provide wagons for the transport of essential goods
for Evraz," NefteTransService said in a statement.
NefteTransService said that Evraztrans' assets included more
than 4,000 wagons.
Last year, Evraztrans carried 19 million tonnes of cargo,
and generated revenues of 4.3 billion roubles ($136.45 million),
with a net profit of 2 billion roubles, according to data from
Interfax analysis service SPARK, quoted by Kommersant.