UPDATE 1-Russian power plant's staff back at work after hoax bomb call

(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW Jan 29 Workers at a Siberian
hydro-electric power station were evacuated after a bomb scare
on Friday but returned to work when a report that an explosive
device had been planted proved false, RusHydro which
owns the station said.
A total of 231 station workers were evacuated from the
Novosibirsk power station in western Siberia, about 3,000 km
(1,900 miles) east of Moscow, after a telephone call warning of
a bomb.
"Information that the place had been mined was not
confirmed," RusHydro said in a statement. "A decision was taken
... to let staff return to their jobs."
The station continued working while its area was inspected,
the statement said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova;
Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Richard Balmforth)