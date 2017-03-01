版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 17:41 BJT

Exxon's Russian unit stops gas supplies from Sakhalin-1 due to accident

MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Exxon's office in Moscow was not immediately available for comment. An energy ministry official on duty told Reuters maintenance work had been under way. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐