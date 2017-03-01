版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 19:47 BJT

Exxon's Russian unit says resumes gas supplies from Sakhalin-1 after accident

MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russia's Sakhalin-1 project, has resumed gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline after it halted them due to an accident, a spokesman for Exxon Neftegaz told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Such a short-term stoppage in gas supplies has not affected consumers' ability to take off gas from the pipeline in required volumes," he said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐