Russia's Deputy PM to hold meeting on Exxon-led Russia's offshore project - paper

MOSCOW, June 10 Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich plans to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss
preliminary results of checks at offshore projects Sakhalin-2
led by Gazprom and Sakhalin-1 led by U.S. ExxonMobil,
Kommersant daily said.
According to Kommersant sources, Russia has "serious
questions regarding the implementation of (obligations set in)
the production license" Exxon's Russian unit, ExxonNeftegaz, is
holding. It did not provide other details.
Dvorkovich's spokeswoman declined to comment. ExxonMobil's
office in Dallas did not provide immediate comment when
contacted by Reuters.
One of Kommersant sources said that checks were unplanned,
with a possible reason "to find grounds for potential claims".
Still, the paper's sources said, there are no talks of pressing
Exxon out of the project.
In April, Exxon lodged a claim against Russia at the
Stockholm arbitrage court as part of a tax dispute over
Sakhalin-1.
Exxon believed it overpaid profit taxes on the Sakhalin-1
oil and gas project, in which it owns a 30 percent stake, and
was seeking a cut in taxes and reimbursement of a part of the
taxes it had already paid, according to local media.
Russia reduced the profit tax in 2009 to 20 percent for
production-sharing agreements such as Exxon's Sakhalin-1 but
Exxon continued to pay at an earlier level of 35 percent after
the project broke even in 2008.
ExxonMobil works on the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia's Far
East with Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft,
Japan's Sodeco and India's ONGC.
