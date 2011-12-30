Russia cuts Sakhalin-1 2012 funds to $2.89 bln-source

BRIEF-TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT EXTENSION
* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT EXTENSION
MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia has approved a 2012 budget of $2.89 billion for the ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1 oil project, down from $3.26 billion for this year, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.
He didn't explain why the budget was downsized.
The project consists of three offshore oilfields that were first tapped to meet rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region.
* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT EXTENSION
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German chipmaker Infineon and U.S. LED lighting maker Cree warned that Cree's planned sale of Wolfspeed Power and RF to Infineon might not go ahead, citing security concerns by the U.S. government.
* Valley Metro RPTA awards New Flyer a contract for up to 21 xcelsior buses