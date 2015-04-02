Exxon lodges claim at Stockholm court in Russia tax dispute-ministry

MOSCOW, April 2 U.S. oil and gas major
ExxonMobil has lodged a claim against Russia at the
Stockholm arbitrage court as part of a tax dispute over its
project in Russia's far east, a spokeswoman for Russia's Energy
Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry did not provide any details of the lawsuit.
Exxon in Moscow declined immediate comment.
Exxon believes it overpaid profit taxes on the Sakhalin-1
oil and gas project, in which it owns a 30 percent stake, and is
now seeking a cut in taxes and reimbursement of a part of the
taxes it already paid, according to local media.
Russia reduced the profit tax in 2009 to 20 percent for
production-sharing agreements such as Exxon's Sakhalin-1 but
Exxon continued to pay at an earlier level of 35 percent after
the project broke even in 2008.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing
by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)