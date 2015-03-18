ExxonMobil asks Russia to repay taxes - Kommersant newspaper

MOSCOW, March 18 U.S. oil and gas major
ExxonMobil has asked the Russian government to reimburse
taxes worth "several billion roubles" it says it overpaid on a
project in the far east of Russia, the Kommersant daily reported
on Wednesday.
The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said ExxonMobil
believes it overpaid profit taxes on its Sakhalin-1 oil and gas
project. Russia reduced the profit tax in 2009 to 20 percent but
ExxonMobil continued to pay at the earlier level of 35 percent
after the project broke even in 2008, it said.
ExxonMobil, which owns 30 percent in Sakhalin-1, in Moscow
declined immediate comment.
Kommersant quoted a source as saying that ExxonMobil had
threatened to lodge a claim with the Stockholm arbitration court
unless Russia cut its taxes for the project in line with the
lower profit tax which applies across the country.
It said the claims amounted to "several billions of
roubles". In 2014, the company overpaid by 10 billion roubles
($163.7 million), the newspaper said, citing a source.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to meet
Exxon's chief executive officer, Rex Tillerson, later on
Wednesday. The newspaper also said that Tillerson would meet
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich and Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin.
($1 = 61.0940 roubles)
