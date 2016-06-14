Exxon CEO back at Russia shindig after hiatus over Ukraine: sources

| MOSCOW, June 14
MOSCOW, June 14 Exxon Mobil Chief
Executive Rex Tillerson is to attend a major investment forum in
Russia this week, two industry sources said, ending a two year
absence from the event that began when sanctions were imposed on
Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.
Tillerson is due to attend a session at the St. Petersburg
International Economic Forum where Igor Sechin, head of Russian
state oil firm Rosneft, is listed as keynote speaker.
Both Rosneft and Sechin are subject to Western sanctions.
A spokesman for Exxon Mobil declined to comment on whether
Tillerson would be at the June 16-18 forum, which will also be
attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The annual forum is the marquee event in Russia's business
calendar where investors seek the Kremlin's blessing for their
projects. In the past few years, the guest list became a
barometer of international investor appetite for Russian assets.
The number of high-profile Western investors and politicians
coming to the event dropped off sharply in 2014, after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula and backed pro-Moscow
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
This year, the numbers are recovering. Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi is to attend, along with European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Western diplomats say businesses are looking to Russia again
in anticipation that the sanctions will be dropped or softened
within the next year or so. They are also attracted by tentative
signs the Russian economy is emerging from its slump.
Tillerson's presence is particularly significant because he
will be the most high-profile representative of U.S. business at
a time when Washington is taking a harder line than Europe on
the need to keep sanctions in place.
Tillerson is among other oil major chief executives on the
forum agenda, including Robert Dudley of BP, Claudio
Descalzi from ENI, Schlumberger's Paal
Kibsgaard and Patrick Pouyanne of Total.
In 2014 Exxon was forced by the sanctions to suspend its
joint operations with Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft ROSN.MM in the offshore Arctic Kara sea oil field, where
they successfully performed exploration drilling.
The sanctions prevent Western companies from giving Russia
technology for Arctic offshore, deepwater and shale oil
development. After Exxon stepping back, Rosneft has not resumed
drilling in the Arctic Kara Sea, citing the sanctions.
Exxon has also been involved in a joint oil and gas project
with Rosneft, Sakhalin-1, which produces over 100,000 barrels
per day of oil. Sakhalin-1 is not subject to the sanctions.
In addition, Exxon and Rosneft are discussing a joint
project to build a liquefied natural gas plant in Russia's far
east.
Tillerson was last in Russia in 2015 for a meeting with
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. He missed the St
Petersburg forum in 2014 and 2015.
According to the forum's Internet site, Tillerson attended
the event for two consecutive years before the Ukraine crisis.
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)