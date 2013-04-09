版本:
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 9

MOSCOW Here are events and news stories that
could move Russian markets on Tuesday.
    PROMSVYAZBANK: We expect to see mostly higher prices at the
start of trading today. The U.S. earnings season started well
and European indicies are expected to open higher.    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    AMSTERDAM: President Putin visits the Netherlands
    MOSCOW: Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema holds a
conference call to update on strategy of its Indian mobile unit.
    MOSCOW: Oil and gas conferenceIN THE PAPERS :
    Sales of Microsoft Corp's Surface tablet, its new
device designed to counter Apple Inc's iPad, have
started slowly in Russia, Vedomosti reported. 
    Diamond miner Alrosa's plans to sell premium
diamonds through Sotheby's could be under threat as the first
diamond set to be sold has been suspended by state repository
Gokhran, Kommersant reported. 
        
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
ž Topless protest against Putin in Germany  
 Gorbachev praises "exceptional" Thatcher  
 "The Iron Lady": my part in her ascent    
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Russia's Phosagro launches share offering 
 MTS keen to developing Tele2 with VTB     
 Polymetal not in merger talks - CEO       
 Russian car sales down 4 pct in March       
 Vodka maker CEDC files for bankruptcy       
             
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russian reporter dies after beating        
 Russia Q1 GDP grew 1pct                  
 Russia 2013 inflation to exceed 6.3 pct   
 ENERGY: 
 Gazprom, Gasunie may expand Nord Stream   
 Russia's FinMin targets higher fuel taxes  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia's winter grain worsened           
      
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1423.30   +0.26 pct
 MSCI Russia             761.83    +0.7 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1012.19   +0.5 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.911/2.872 pct
 EMBI+ Russia  160 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.2195
 Rouble/euro     40.5775
    
 NYMEX crude       $93.77   +$0.41
 ICE Brent crude  $105.29  +$0.63
    
