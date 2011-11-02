Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on Nov 2

MOSCOW, Nov 2 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
GK Alor: "The Russian stock market is expected to rise at the opening thanks
to increased oil prices".
Uralsib: "Investors pulled out of risky assets, as Greece surprised the
world calling a referendum on the rescue package and austerity measures, which
hints at a potential political crisis to come. We expect the
Russian market to open flat after a heavy sell-off yesterday."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev meets South Korean
President Lee Myung-bak
MOSCOW - Russian Energy Ministry to disclose oil and gas production
statistics
MOSCOW - Local bankers to meet central bank's officials
MOSCOW - Aeroflot to hold board of directors meeting
MOSCOW - Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz is expected to
announce Q3 2011 financial results under Russian Accounting Standards
MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data
MOSCOW - Enel OGK-5 OAO to report 9-months financials
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian business daily Vedomosti says Moscow airports will see up to 22
percent rise in jet fuel prices due to fuel shortages.
Kommersant business daily reports that international energy trader Trafigura
emerged as a co-owner of oil loading facilities at First Murmansk Terminal,
citing Trafigura's regulatory filing.
The paper also runs an interview with the head of Boeing operation in
Russia and CIS, Sergey Kravchenko.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Chinese and Russian firms fare worst in bribery index
Putin invokes history's lions for return to Kremlin
Kyrgyz president-elect wants U.S. air base closed
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian market suffers worst sell-off in 6 weeks
Russia FinMin pledges liquidity to market
Telenor asks for injunction in Vimpelcom case
Kerimov buying minority stake in Rostelecom - paper
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian oligarch admits he leads an "extravagant" life
Ukraine leader says European integration still key
Russia cbank sees 2011 capital outflow at $70 bln
ENERGY:
Russia Kirishi refinery diesel export pipeline to shut
Ukraine says can pay roubles for Russian gas
Azeri Jan-Oct oil export via Russia down 13.5 pct
First Ust-Luga loadings confirmed for Nov/Dec
Russian refinery maintenance schedule to March 2012
Revamped tax to add 30 mln T to Rosneft top oilfield
China says Russia gas talks developing well
COMMODITIES:
Urals strong in Baltic, new port to open
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,482.0 -0.20 pct
MSCI Russia 789.6 -3.74 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 964.7 -0.41 pct
Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.338/4.307 pct
EMBI+ Russia 287 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.8000
Rouble/euro 42.1350
NYMEX crude CLc1 $91.51 -$0.68
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $109.03 -$0.51
