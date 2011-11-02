版本:
Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on Nov 2

 MOSCOW, Nov 2 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.	
 You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
 	

 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
 GK Alor: "The Russian stock market is expected to rise at the opening thanks
to increased oil prices".	
  Uralsib: "Investors pulled out of risky assets, as Greece surprised the
world calling a referendum on the rescue package and austerity measures, which
hints at a potential political crisis to come. We expect the	
Russian market to open flat after a heavy sell-off yesterday."	
	
 EVENTS (All times GMT):	
 ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev meets South Korean
President Lee Myung-bak	
 MOSCOW - Russian Energy Ministry to disclose oil and gas production
statistics	
 MOSCOW - Local bankers to meet central bank's officials 	
 MOSCOW - Aeroflot to hold board of directors meeting	
 MOSCOW - Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz is expected to
announce Q3 2011 financial results under Russian Accounting Standards	
 MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data	
 MOSCOW - Enel OGK-5 OAO to report 9-months financials	
	
  	
 IN THE PAPERS :	
 Russian business daily Vedomosti says Moscow airports will see up to 22
percent rise in jet fuel prices due to fuel shortages. 	
 Kommersant business daily reports that international energy trader Trafigura
emerged as a co-owner of oil loading facilities at First Murmansk Terminal,
citing Trafigura's regulatory filing.	
 The paper also runs an interview with the head of Boeing operation in
Russia and CIS, Sergey Kravchenko.           	
 	

 TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 
Chinese and Russian firms fare worst in bribery index 
Putin invokes history's lions for return to Kremlin   
Kyrgyz president-elect wants U.S. air base closed     
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian market suffers worst sell-off in 6 weeks      
Russia FinMin pledges liquidity to market               
Telenor asks for injunction in Vimpelcom case         
Kerimov buying minority stake in Rostelecom - paper    	
 
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
Russian oligarch admits he leads an "extravagant" life 
Ukraine leader says European integration still key    
Russia cbank sees 2011 capital outflow at $70 bln     
  
 ENERGY: 
Russia Kirishi refinery diesel export pipeline to shut 	
Ukraine says can pay roubles for Russian gas          	
Azeri Jan-Oct oil export via Russia down 13.5 pct     	
First Ust-Luga loadings confirmed for Nov/Dec         	
Russian refinery maintenance schedule to March 2012   
Revamped tax to add 30 mln T to Rosneft top oilfield  	
China says Russia gas talks developing well           	
   
 COMMODITIES: 
Urals strong in Baltic, new port to open              
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: 	
 RTS                             1,482.0   -0.20 pct	
 MSCI Russia               789.6   -3.74 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets           964.7   -0.41 pct	
 	
 Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.338/4.307 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 287 basis points over	
 	
 Rouble/dollar   30.8000	
 Rouble/euro     42.1350	
 	
 NYMEX crude CLc1        $91.51   -$0.68	
 ICE Brent crude LCOc1  $109.03   -$0.51	
 	
 (Moscow Newsroom)

