Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 12

BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
WASHINGTON, March 3 A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said.
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close)