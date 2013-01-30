Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 30

MOSCOW, Jan 30 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: With U.S. stock indexes largely flat but Asian markets are
mostly positive, the backdrop looks positive for the Russian stock market
opening, expecting to see a moderate increase among most traded domestic shares.
URALSIB: "We expect stocks with high dividend yields to continue
outperforming the Russian market, helping investors generate superior returns."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal is expected to
publish fourth-quarter production data;
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation;
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet representatives of
several Russian regions;
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends annual Emergency Ministry
meeting;
CARACAS, Venezuela - Rosneft Chief Executive visits Venezuela.
IN THE PAPERS :
Telecoms group Vimpelcom may to sell its retail business which
provides fixed internet access in Russia, valuing the asset at $1 billion and
keeping the corporate one, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing sources.
Kazakhstan is considering halting oil products imports from Russia for six
months, which may affect Gazpromneft's business in the country,
Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
Passenger plane crash kills 21 in Kazakhstan
Billionaire duo shortlisted for $4 bln Polyus stake
Gazprom sees South Stream costing $39 bln
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's Severstal Q4 steel output down 5 pct q/q
Russian Railways plans 500 mln Swiss franc Eurobond
Russia's TMK 2012 pipe shipments down 0.3 pct
Russian stocks fall after rally, rouble holds firm
Norilsk approves 9.69 pct treasury shares cancellation
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Kazakhs eye return to debt markets with $1 bln
VTB's retail arm sees slower retail lending
Russian investigators search liberal governor's office
Gay German minister raps Russia on homosexual rights-Spiegel
Bolshoi Ballet chief to recover from acid attack in Germany
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Rosneft inks deal to join Venezuela offshore gas project
Urals exports from Baltic ports to fall in Feb
Russia's AgMin to cut grain export forecast
Novorossiisk to handle 2.52 mln t Urals in Feb plus Jan cargoes
Ukraine drops deadline for signing Chevron shale gas deal
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,627.4 +0.22 pct
MSCI Russia 858.9 -0.46 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,072.2 +0.21 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.884/2.864 pct
EMBI+ Russia 131 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.0350
Rouble/euro 40.5400
NYMEX crude $97.56 +$0.78
ICE Brent crude $114.43 +$0.83
