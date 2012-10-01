Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Oct 1

UPDATE 2-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's planned economic agenda has fanned the flames for Wall Street's record-setting run, but some investors worry that his first major address to Congress next week risks dousing it if his plans look slow to execute or are overly vague.